Christmas meals on classy wheels? Group looking for cool cars to deliver comfort to seniors

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local group is calling on all classic and specialty car owners to help deliver “Christmas Stockings of Joy” to older adults in Cabarrus and Rowan.
Elder Orphan Care, in partnership with Rowan Meals On Wheels, and MPH, will provide these gifts that include meals and surprise gifts.
“This event promises to be a rewarding volunteering opportunity that will bring smiles and joy to everyone involved - and gets us out for a ride,” said organizer Don Duncan. Our group has been designated to delivering Stockings of Joy and meals in Cabarrus County on Saturday, 12/19 only.
Additionally, there are some limited opportunities to assist Meals on Wheels in Rowan County on Monday, 12/14 and Wednesday, 12/15. Note: This opportunity does require you to work an entire route that day.
“Also, our friends at Chick-Fil-A (S. Hwy 29 by Walmart) are providing lunch for us on that Saturday (12/19),” Duncan added. “After the deliveries are completed, our plan is to meet up at the Crossroad Church parking lot for fellowship and food (weather permitting).”
Anyone planning to participate needs to submit the following information as soon as possible for lunch count etc:
- Your name and contact information
- Vehicle make/model w/confirmation of at least liability insurance
*If you are volunteering to ride along and assist without a vehicle, then all we need is your name and phone number,” Duncan said.
To sign up, or for more information, contact Don Duncan at 704.650.9022 or email Kim at kim.jackson@elderorphancare.com Vehicles must be properly insured to participate in deliveries.
