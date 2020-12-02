CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Are you looking for a unique stocking stuffer?
We’ve found one today that allows you to explore Henderson County. The Cheers! Trail passport is available now. Michael Arrowood with the Henderson County Tourism Authority joined us on QC Morning. He sent over some adult beverages for us to try while he explained how this passport works.
Michel tells us they came up with The Cheers! Trail several years ago. He says the idea was to combine the beer, wine, cider, and mead in one publication so that people could easily find a brewery or winery to visit. Michael says there are 23 locations to choose from.
Michael says you can order The Cheers! Trail passport online. It’s $10. Michael says if you take the passport to 12 of the 23 locations and get it stamped from each business, you can bring it back to the business center and pick up some Henderson County swag!
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.