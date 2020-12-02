Body of fallen N.C. deputy to be escorted to funeral home

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a fallen Nash County deputy will be escorted home Wednesday.
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office, state troopers, and other local law enforcement will be escorting the body of deputy Jared Allison to Wheeler-Woodlief Funeral Home in Rocky Mount.
The procession will start at 10 a.m. in Greenville and will return to Rocky Mount through NC-11 US-64 and Winstead Avenue.
The 26-year-old had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center since Thanksgiving. He was hit while on the job on Highway 301. Deputies say he was trying to stop a motorcycle when he went through an intersection with his sirens and lights on. A car coming through the intersection hit Allison, sending his SUV into the median. His car flipped over, and he was thrown out.
Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for 2.5 years and was an Army veteran.
Sheriff Keith Stone is asking for prayers for the family as they grieve the loss of a hero. Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.
PREVIOUS STORY:
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was seriously injured in a Thanksgiving evening crash has died.
Deputy Jared Michael Allison, who had been hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville since November 26th, succumbed to his injuries Tuesday.
Deputy Allison was working on Thanksgiving as part of the Nash County Sheriff’s Office participation in the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program’s Thanksgiving Campaign to ensure driver safety during the holiday.
Sheriff Keith Stone said, “We ask everyone to keep Jared’s family as well as our deputies in your prayers as we all grieve the loss of a hero who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the citizens of Nash County.”
Deputy Allison served with the Nash County Sheriff’s Office for 2.5 years and was assigned to the office’s traffic team, which is funded by a grant from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program. Deputy Jared Michael Allison was a U.S. Army veteran and an avid animal lover and rescuer.
The 26-year-old deputy is survived by his 9-year-old son, Colt Michael Allison; his wife, Brenae Allison; and his parents, Scott Allison and Angela McClellan.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.