Block Love Charlotte continues to give back to the community as temps near freezing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people stopped by Phifer Avenue in uptown Charlotte to pick up a warm meal and supplies ahead of a another frigid evening Wednesday. Temperatures in the metro area were expected to drop in to the low 30s as the night progressed.
Members of Block Love Charlotte, a group dedicated to helping people who have fallen on hard times, routinely sets up a feeding station along Phifer so they can serve food to people in need of a meal. Members of the group also pass out supplies including clothing, blankets and sleeping bags.
“Needs don’t stop when you’re in the midst of a pandemic. They don’t stop when it snows. They don’t stop when it rains,” said Deborah Woolard, the founder of the organization.
Dana Massey, a Charlotte resident, said he often stops by the Block Love station to get supplies. Massey spoke to WBTV in an interview, explaining that he sleeps on the streets.
“Once you pass the light on North Tryon (Street), you go to the right, I sleep right up under the bridge,” explained Massey.
He said he deals with the cold weather and lives life day by day.
“Sometimes it’s a bad day but we just have to go through it, just have to go through it,” said the Charlotte resident.
Among those helping the Block Love crew serve meals Wednesday was Larry Mims, a radio personality known as “No Limit Larry” on Power 98 FM. Mims spoke to WBTV about why he volunteers his time to help those in need.
“I still come out here night after night because I love the people and anybody in a situation where they can’t really help themselves because I’ve been so blessed in my life. I just wanna make sure I continue to help people that need help,” explained Mims.
One by one people walked past the Block Love team Wednesday night, grabbing food and any other essentials one might need for a long night in the cold.
“It’s still cold out here. It’s still outside and a tent is not a house. It may be their home for right now, but it’s not a house. It’s not a dwelling. They can’t go in and turn their thermostat and set it to a number that they feel is comfortable. All they can do is try to make the most and the best of it,” said Woolard.
The Block Love Charlotte founder explained that her organization is committed to helping people make the most of their difficult situations.
Massey said he is very thankful for the assistance.
“They come every day. They don’t care if it’s raining, sleeting, snowing, they’re out here and I appreciate them every day. I appreciate them every day,” said Massey.
Woolard said the group would also be heading to the Beatties Ford Road corridor Wednesday night to pass out blankets and sleeping bags. She said they’ve provided meals for people in the community every day since the pandemic began.
