Another cold night in store!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The rest of today will be beautiful and sunny. Highs will reach the mid-50s.
Tonight will also be clear. That equals cold.
Lows will fall back to the mid-20s tonight. Thursday will be another sunny one. Highs will reach the upper 50s.
We are already tracking the next system, which is set to give us a wet Friday night.
The rain should move in during the evening hours on Friday after we reach a high in the upper 50s.
It will last into the night and the leftover showers should move out on Saturday morning.
The higher elevations could see snow showers again as the storm departs on Saturday morning.
It doesn’t look like as big of a deal as Monday night’s snow though. For those outside of the mountains, lows will only fall to the mid-40s on Saturday morning.
After that moves out, the weekend will be pretty decent. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Saturday and the mid-50s on Sunday. Rain chances will be low.
Next week looks sunny and dry with highs in the mid 50s and lows close to 30°.
Make it a great afternoon!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.