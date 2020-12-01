3 teens arrested after school in Fort Mill vandalized, fires set

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Three teens have been arrested for their alleged roles in vandalizing a local school.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Catawba Ridge High School on Fort Mill Parkway. Officials say the group spray painted school property, set fire to soccer equipment and burned part of a practice field. Investigators believe this is the second incident caused by the same people.
On Dec. 8, three teens were charged following the investigation into two incidents of arson and vandalism on Nov. 22 and Nov. 28, resulting in total damages exceeding $7,000.
A 15 year-old and 16-year-old were charged with two counts each of Arson-3rd Degree and Malicious Injury to Property Greater than $2,000 and one count of Trespassing.
A 17 year-old was charged with one count of Arson-3rd Degree, Malicious Injury to Property Greater Than $2,000 and Trespassing, due to the fact that he was only involved in the Nov. 28 incident.
All three teens were issued Juvenile Petition documents on the aforementioned charges, and released into the custody of their parents, pending prosecution by the 16th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ratliff with the Fort Mill Police Department at 803-835-5238 or Catawba Ridge High School Principal Darren Wilson at 803-835-5212.
