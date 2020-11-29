Police arrest man involved in serious Nov. 17 wreck after fleeing from cops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged Marcus Alonzo Harris for his involvement in a Nov. 17 crash that occurred when fleeing from police.
The accident happened near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and I-85.
Just before 9:55 p.m. Nov. 17, officers spotted a Toyota Camry driven by Harris on the inbound lanes of Brookshire Freeway. They attempted to pull the vehicle over, but say Harris wouldn’t stop and a short pursuit ensued.
About one minute into the chase, police say, the Camry caused a collision between two other vehicles, which resulted in serious injuries to several involved. Police say the suspect’s vehicle crashed into the car that the 3-year-old girl was in with her mother and a man.
Three passengers in a Mitsubishi Gallant sustained serious injuries, and the fourth passenger, the 3-year-old, sustained life-threatening injuries.
Harris was also injured in the crash and has been released from the hospital.
He is serving time for outstanding warrants involving assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony flee to elude arrest, driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Buckley at 704-432-2169, Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit charlottecrimestoppers.com.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.