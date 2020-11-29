Man arrested for ‘weapons of mass destruction’ after bomb squad removes item from Huntersville apartment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Bomb Squad removed an item from an apartment complex in Huntersville Saturday evening.
Huntersville police say 38-year-old Justin Lloyd Colman was arrested Sunday and has been charged with two counts of weapons of mass destruction and two counts of firearm by a felon.
Police responded to a domestic incident in the 8400 block of Streamview Drive, at the Fairways at Birkdale Apartments, Saturday afternoon.
Officers said they assisted a person retrieving items from the home because of a domestic disturbance on Friday. While at the apartment, officers found an unusual device and evacuated the area.
CMPD’s Bomb Squad safely removed the item.
Colman was arrested with the assistance of the US Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force (CRFTF).
No other information was provided.
