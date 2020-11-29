It’s official: Hornets acquire former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward in sign-and-trade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Hornets have made it official.
General Manager Mitch Kupchak announced they acquired former NBA All-Star Gordon Hayward by virtue of a sign-and-trade. The Hornets also received two future second-round draft picks.
Hayward, a 10-year NBA veteran, was an NBA All-Star in 2017. He played the last three seasons with the Boston Celtics.
During those seasons, he appeared in 125 games, with 71 starts. Hayward averaged 13.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 28.9 minutes per game, shooting .484 from the field. He scored 39 points against Cleveland on Nov. 5, 2019.
Hayward suffered a severe ankle and leg injury within the first six minutes of his Celtics regular-season debut in 2017.
The Hornets also received unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the two teams.
“We are thrilled to welcome Gordon and his family to the Hornets organization and Charlotte,” said Kupchak. “Gordon is an NBA All-Star, a proven scorer and playmaker and a tough competitor that will fit well into the needs of our team. We believe that his basketball talent, NBA experience and veteran leadership will make a positive impact on our young, talented team as it continues to develop.”
A 10-year NBA veteran, Hayward has appeared in 641 regular-season games (479 starts) with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics and has averaged 15.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. He holds career shooting averages of .451 from the field, .366 from 3-point range and .823 from the free-throw line.
The 6-7 forward has appeared in 29 postseason games (16 starts) with Utah and Boston, averaging 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 33.0 minutes per game.
An Indianapolis, Indiana native, Hayward was drafted ninth overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2010 NBA Draft after a two-year collegiate career at Butler University where he led the team to the championship game of the 2010 NCAA Tournament.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.