First Alert for rain tonight and Monday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today we will see a return of the clouds and highs will range about ten degrees cooler than yesterday. We will be close to 60° this afternoon. We could get a stray shower or two but overall, most of the day will be dry.
The next storm system will approach later today and bring rain after the sun goes down. It could be heavy at times tonight. Even a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out. Lows will only fall to the low 50s.
Your Monday morning commute isn’t looking like the most pleasant. You may want to leave a little extra time to get out the door. It won’t be raining all day, though; we will start to dry out by the middle of the day and we may even see a little sun in the afternoon.
Highs will reach the mid 60s but it will likely feel cooler as the wind picks up and afternoon temps start to drop.
The mountains are a different story. Tonight, you will also get rain. However, as early as Monday morning, you could start to see snow mixing in at the highest elevations.
The chance for snow will exist from Monday morning into Tuesday morning. 1-4″ of snow are possible, depending on your elevation. The wind will pick up too. Winds could gust up to 40mph.
It will be cold for everyone on Tuesday. We will start the day in the mid 30s but highs only reach the mid 40s, even with sun.
Wednesday and Thursday will be only slightly milder. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Both days should remain dry.
The next system we are watching arrives next weekend. Models aren’t totally agreeing. One model brings in more rain on Friday and another holds the bulk of it off until Saturday. We will be watching closely as it unfolds.
Make it a great Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
