First Alert overnight into early Monday with snow chances for the NC mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect overnight into early Monday with widespread rain, gusty winds, a few strong storms, and much colder air returning.
The NC mountains will stay under a First Alert into Tuesday as rain transitions to snow through Monday with accumulating snow in the mountains for late Monday into Tuesday. The coldest air of the season develops by midweek next week.
Rain is expected to increase in coverage overnight and continue to be heavy at times into Monday morning. Total rainfall around 0.50 to 1.50 inches is likely with higher amounts with any storms that may form. A few strong storms are possible into Monday morning, yet the bulk of the severe weather threat looks to stay more confined to the Eastern Carolinas.
In addition to the rain and storms, gusty winds will develop for Monday with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains, along with 30+ mph wind gusts likely in the Piedmont.
Much colder, Canadian air will move into the region through the day Monday with high temperatures being reached in the midday to early afternoon timeframe and falling through the late afternoon hours. Snow showers are expected to develop Monday through Tuesday for the NC mountains. The highest snowfall is expected along the NC/TN state line, with a trace to 4″+ snowfall likely, with isolated 6″ and higher for the highest elevations.
High temperatures on Monday will range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to upper 40s in the NC mountains, with temperatures falling quickly by late in the day.
Monday night will be much colder with low temperatures ranging from the lower 30s in the Piedmont, to the lower 20s in the NC mountains.
More sunshine and chilly temperatures develop for the piedmont on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. The NC mountains will have lingering snow showers on Tuesday, with high temperatures around 30 degrees.
Cold mornings and cool afternoons continue for Wednesday through Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. For the piedmont, morning low temperatures will be below freezing, with highs in the 50s. The NC mountains will have morning lows in the upper teens Wednesday morning, to lower 30s by Friday morning, with afternoon highs in the 40s.
There is still a lot of uncertainty with precipitation timing, coverage, and amounts for next weekend, yet there will be a chance for scattered rain showers Friday into Saturday. Stay tuned to the latest forecast through the week, with any weather changes or updates.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
