Community mourns loss of “Trauma Mama” Carole Dellinger

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman known affectionately for years as “Trauma Mama” has passed away in Rowan County. Carole Dellinger was 81.
She retired from Rowan County EMS and continued to serve as a Reserve EMT, Training Division with the Salisbury Fire Department (Station 51) where she trained EMS personnel, for the county, in Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and CPR.
Carole was the Medical Captain at the Granite Quarry Fire Department (Station 57) where she started the pilot Safe Kids program for Rowan County. She performed all the child safety seat checks in Rowan County and had a permanent child safety seat install station at Salisbury Fire Department Station 5.
During an interview with WBTV in 2017, Dellinger talked about how important it is to make sure children are safely buckled into car seats: “I know you can read the directions, I know you can read online, but for my peace of mind, come see me so I can put your car seat in…might save a baby’s life.”
Carole was also an educator with Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and provided Medical Continuing Education classes for EMS/BLET personnel and CPR courses for various corporations and small businesses. She also worked with the Rowan County Rescue Squad early in her career.
Service information will be at www.summersettfuneralhome.com when available. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation (https://ncfff.org). Summersett Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
