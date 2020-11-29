CDC urges travelers to quarantine, get tested if exposed during Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials are encouraging people to continue taking precautions after returning from their Thanksgiving travels.
WBTV spoke with multiple travelers as they flew in and out of Charlotte on Sunday.
Many said they wanted to still spend time with family and continue their holiday traditions despite the CDC’s warning to avoid holiday travel.
“We were very uncertain about whether or not we were going to do it but just decided we would take the right precautions and be responsible,” said Marvin King who visited family in Orlando, Florida.
One woman who flew to Phoenix said some of her family members got tested before spending time with each other last week.
“Some of them were actually tested before they flew, so we’re fine we go back to what we’re doing. We lived safely while we were there. We do the same here,” said Lynda Gagle who flew to Phoenix.
Medical experts are reminding people to continue to take precautions as cases rise throughout the country.
“We’re entering into what’s really a precarious situation because we’re in the middle of a steep slope,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
The CDC is also reminding people to quarantine and get tested if they develop symptoms or if they were exposed over the holiday weekend.
The CDC also recommends keeping your distance from others even if you test negative. They say symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, and some people may not show symptoms but can still infect others.
