Thomas throws for 4 TDs, App State downs Troy, 47-10

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas passed for 279 yards and matched his career high with four touchdown passes as Appalachian State defeated Troy 47-10, rebounding from a loss at No. 16 Coastal Carolina.
App State’s Camerun Peoples broke loose for a 63-yard TD run less than three minutes into the game and the Mountaineers added two more scores 49 seconds apart to take a 21-0 lead after a quarter.
Thomas was 22-for-29 passing and threw four touchdowns for the fourth time, Peoples gained 95 yards on 10 carries and Williams had seven receptions for a career-high 113 yards.
Watson passed for 125 yards and the Trojans were outgained 554 yards to 231.
