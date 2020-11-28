ShopSmall: Dozens of people hit the streets for Small Business Saturday

BELMONT, N.C. (WBTV) - As Black Friday sales wrapped up, a new chapter started for business owners on Small Business Saturday.
From Belmont to Charlotte, and everywhere in between, people flocked to local store fronts and pop up shops to support small businesses.
For many owners, this was an extra day to build up the business and recuperate from losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Belmont, The Everyday Market opened its doors to customers old and new.
Owner Majid Amoorpour took ownership of the café in January - only to be hit by the pandemic less than two months later.
“I spent all my investment in here and then the pandemic happened,” Amoorpour said.
Thanks to a rainy day fund and support from shoppers, he’s staying afloat and encouraging everyone to shop small at businesses like his.
In Charlotte, the Melanated Exchange hosted its monthly market for over 40 small Black-owned businesses.
“We’re excited to even be a hub for this to allow businesses to come out here and share their services and goods with everyone,” said Shaniqua Wade with the Melanated Exchange Market.
One of those new businesses was Marcus Stapleton Junior’s Halo’d Apparel, he said now more than ever is the time to get exposure and make new connections.
“In today’s market, today’s pandemic times - supporting black, supporting, small businesses is a good thing to do,” Stapleton said.
No matter the location or the service, these businesses said they’re grateful for the support especially through the pandemic’s trying times.
“People have been very supportive of us small local businesses and that’s one thing I’ve been leaning on to be honest with you,” Amoorpour said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.