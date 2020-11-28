Schneider Electric celebrate 14 years in Salisbury facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - From the ROWAN EDC: Schneider Electric touched down in Rowan just over 14 years ago. The local facility is part of a French multinational company providing energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability.
It addresses homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries, by combining energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services.
They employ 135,000 persons in more than 100 countries. Schneider Electric is one of 18 companies from nine different countries operating in Rowan County. The company manufacturers a large variety of products globally, but at the Salisbury location, they primarily focus on the manufacturing of integrated power & control systems along with their proprietary “I-Line Panelboards”.
Their 89,000 square foot facility is located in The Summit Industrial Park where they employ 57 full-time persons.
Schneider’s local leadership pride themselves on efficiency and safety and as of this month, they celebrate 9 years without an OSHA-recordable incident.
Additionally, they’ve been recognized as Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production for the second year in a row and were recognized as a “Best Company for Diversity and Women” in 2019 by Comparably.
Locally, Schneider has been an involved corporate citizen. In the past, their employees have built a Habitat House and regularly volunteered for the United Way Day of Caring. The company also has supported the Center for the Environment at Catawba College and been active with the Rowan County Chamber of Commerce.
