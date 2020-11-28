Man wanted in Charlotte Thanksgiving Day homicide arrested in Arkansas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man wanted in a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting in northwest Charlotte has been arrested in Arkansas.
Deronald Jaquay Bailey, 33, is facing charges in the shooting death of 60-year-old Rory Earl Montgomery.
Warrants were issued for Bailey for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Tuesday, police said Bailey was arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas. He will be extricated back to Charlotte and served the outstanding warrants.
The deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting happened around 10 p.m. on South Gardner Avenue.
Police responded and found Montgomery had been shot. He was declared dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing, Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
