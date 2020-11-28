Police in Salisbury investigating accidental shooting at apartment building

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury say a man accidentally shot himself in the face on Thursday afternoon.
According to police, the initial call was about a drive-by shooting at the corner of W. Thomas and Church St. near an apartment building.
Police did discover evidence of a shooting in the stairwell of the apartment building and then were told that a victim had shown up at the Emergency Department at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. That victim was flown to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the face.
Detectives responded to the area and began the investigation. They believe the victim accidentally shot himself, then drove to the hospital.
The victim is in critical but stable condition, according to police. They say there is no evidence of anyone else shooting at the victim.
