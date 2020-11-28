Police: Man killed after speeding around curve, crashing in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 26-year-old man was killed in a crash early Saturday in northeast Charlotte.
Police said Ronnell Al-Jaquan Laberth crashed and overturned his 2002 Acura RSX around 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of West Rocky River Road.
Police found the car overturned with Laberth still inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say their initial investigation showed that Laberth was speeding around a curve, ran off the roadway down an embankment and collided into a dirt retaining wall. After hitting the wall, police said that car bounced back into the road and overturned.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt.
Police said excessive speed is a factor in the crash, and a toxicology report will determine if an impairment is a factor.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact Detective Crum at 704-432-2169, extension 4. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.