First Alert for Sunday evening into early Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A FIRST ALERT is in effect for late Sunday into early Monday with widespread rain, gusty winds, strong storms and much colder air returning.
The NC mountains will see a transition from rain to snow on Monday with accumulating snow in the mountains from late Monday into Tuesday. The coldest air of the season develops by midweek next week.
Skies will be mostly clear tonight with chilly overnight low temperatures ranging from around 40 degrees in the Piedmont to lower 30s in the mountains.
Most of the daylight hours of Sunday is expected to stay dry with increasing clouds through the day and afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees in the Piedmont and around 50 degrees in the mountains.
Rain is expected to increase in coverage from Sunday evening into Sunday night and continue into Monday morning. Rain may be heavy at times with total rainfall around 0.50″ to 1.50″+. A few strong to severe storms are possible overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
In addition to the rain and storms, gusty winds will develop for Monday, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains, along with 30+ mph wind gusts likely in the Piedmont.
Much colder, Canadian air will move into the region through the day Monday with snow showers expected to develop Monday through early Tuesday for the NC mountains. The highest snowfall is expected along the NC/TN state line with a trace to 4″+ snowfall possible. The highest elevations will likely see the highest snowfall accumulations.
High temperatures on Monday will range from the lower 60s in the piedmont, to upper 40s in the NC mountains with temperatures falling quickly by late in the day.
Monday night will be much colder, with low temperatures ranging from the mid-30s in the Piedmont to the lower 20s in the NC mountains.
More sunshine and chilly temperatures develop for the piedmont on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. The NC mountains will have lingering snow showers on Tuesday with high temperatures around 30 degrees.
Cold mornings and chilly afternoons continue for Wednesday through Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. For the Piedmont, morning low temperatures will be below freezing with highs in the 50s. The NC mountains will have morning lows in the 20s, with afternoon highs in the 40s.
Another round of rain looks to develop Friday night into Saturday of next weekend with cool temperatures continuing.
Stay weather aware Sunday night into Monday with the potential for strong storms.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
