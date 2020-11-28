Dry most of the weekend but rain to kick off the workweek

A new storm system will approach on Sunday. Lucky for us, most of the daylight hours will be dry. The rain will start to move in toward evening and last into the night. Highs will be close to 60° on Sunday and 50° by Monday morning. Temperatures won’t be an issue, but the rain will. It would be heavy at times through Monday morning. Even a few strong thunderstorms are possible the farther south and east you go. The rain should move out fairly quickly on Monday and we will start to see some sun again outside of the mountains. Cold air will start to work in for all of us. The mountains could see some snow – maybe even a few inches from Monday into Tuesday.