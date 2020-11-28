Dry most of the weekend but rain to kick off the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The gray skies will clear out through the morning and give way to more afternoon sun. Highs today will reach the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear and cool with lows around 40°.
A new storm system will approach on Sunday. Lucky for us, most of the daylight hours will be dry. The rain will start to move in toward evening and last into the night. Highs will be close to 60° on Sunday and 50° by Monday morning. Temperatures won’t be an issue, but the rain will. It would be heavy at times through Monday morning. Even a few strong thunderstorms are possible the farther south and east you go. The rain should move out fairly quickly on Monday and we will start to see some sun again outside of the mountains. Cold air will start to work in for all of us. The mountains could see some snow – maybe even a few inches from Monday into Tuesday.
The rest of us will just get chilly air – the coldest of the season so far. Tuesday will start out close to freezing and highs only make it to the the mid 40s. We will start out in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Highs will try to get back to the mid 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances will stay pretty low.
By Friday of next week, another system looks to be shaping up. That could bring more rain by Friday.
Make it a great weekend!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
