Community members complete 1st Virtual Concord 101 program

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord City leadership recognized 65 community members on November 24, as they completed the first virtual Concord 101 Program. These active community members met together online in a virtual classroom for 14 consecutive weeks. Mayor Bill Dusch and City Manager Lloyd Payne thanked participants for their involvement during the ceremony.
“On behalf of City Council, thank you for caring enough to devote your time and attention to learning how your government works. You decided to participate in Concord 101 during a time of many challenges in our community”, stated Mayor Bill Dusch. “It is good to see a diverse group of citizens with a vested interest in the City and a shared commitment to its well-being.”
Concord 101 further educates citizens regarding their local government. Participants met online on Tuesday evenings and learned the strategic why’s and how City services run, such as solid waste and recycling, public utilities, police, fire, parks and recreation, and more. The course also included special sessions such as Concord’s history, economic development, and tourism. The free 14-week course began in August.
The first in-person Concord 101 course began in 2002, with graduates being a diverse community representation. Numerous alumni now serve in leadership roles in their neighborhoods, City boards, and commissions. Including Council Members - Jennifer Parsley and John Sweat.
