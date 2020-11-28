Charlotte falls to ECU in season opener

This press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics
Charlotte, N.C. – Charlotte had three players score in double-figures, but the 49ers fell to the East Carolina Pirates, 66-57, in their season opener in Halton Arena.
Jordan Shepherd led the 49ers with 15 points while grabbing five rebounds. Jhery Matos scored 14 points and grabbed six rebounds in his first game at Charlotte. Jahmir Young rounded out the 49ers double-figure scorers with 10 points. Young secured five rebounds as well.
HOW IT HAPPENED
In the first half, Charlotte began the game by scoring seven of the first nine points. With the 49ers leading 13-10, Charlotte scored seven straight points behind five points from Shepherd and two free throws by Young taking a 20-10 lead at the 12:24 mark. East Carolina scored 19 of the next 23 points taking a 29-24 lead with just under five minutes left in the half. Charlotte tied the score at 30 with 2:45 on the clock after baskets by Brice Williams, Matos and Shepherd. The two teams were tied at 32 at the half.
In the second half, Charlotte took a three-point lead two different times. With the 49ers leading 42-40 after a Shepherd free throw with 13:39 on the clock, East Carolina regained the lead for good by scoring the next seven points taking a 47-42 lead with 11:26 on the clock. Thirty seconds later Charlotte’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell converted on a fast break layup cutting ECU’s lead to three points but the 49ers were not able to get any closer.
NOTABLE
- Jordan Shepherd recorded his eighth straight and 23rd career double-figure scoring game at Charlotte with 15 points.
- Jhery Matos scored 14 points in his first game as a Niner after transferring from the University of Dayton.
- Jahmir Young recorded his ninth straight and 22nd career double-figure scoring game with 10 points.
COACH RON SANCHEZ ON THE GAME – “As a group, they were excited to be on the floor. For the most part they played hard. Did we make mistakes of course did I expect them to make mistakes absolutely. We do have some guys that had never played a college game before.”
COACH SANCHEZ ON THE TOWEL HE WORE DURING THE GAME – “I wore this towel in honor of John Thompson. I wouldn’t be here as a coach without individuals like him creating a path for coaches like myself. Just wanted to let his family know it’s an honor to represent him in our first game today at Charlotte.”
NEXT GAME – Charlotte plays Belmont Abbey in Halton Arena in the final game of the 49ers Tip-Off Classic, Monday, November 30 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.