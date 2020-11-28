Charlotte falls to ECU in season opener

In the first half, Charlotte began the game by scoring seven of the first nine points. With the 49ers leading 13-10, Charlotte scored seven straight points behind five points from Shepherd and two free throws by Young taking a 20-10 lead at the 12:24 mark. East Carolina scored 19 of the next 23 points taking a 29-24 lead with just under five minutes left in the half. Charlotte tied the score at 30 with 2:45 on the clock after baskets by Brice Williams, Matos and Shepherd. The two teams were tied at 32 at the half.