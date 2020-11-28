Book, defense help No. 2 Notre Dame beat No. 25 UNC 31-17

Kyren Williams breaks away Jeremiah Gemmel on a big run as Notre Dame beat North Carolina to stay undefeated. (Source: Atlantic Coast Conferenc/ACC)
By Aaron Beard (Associated Press) | November 28, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST - Updated November 28 at 12:03 AM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ian Book kept second-ranked Notre Dame’s offense moving while the Fighting Irish’s defense locked down after the first quarter to beat No. 25 North Carolina 31-17 on Friday.

That kept the Fighting Irish on course to reach the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Book threw for 279 yards and a score while using his mobility to keep plays alive. Ben Skowronek ran for the go-ahead score midway through the third quarter, while Kyren Williams had two rushing scores along with a TD catch.

UNC’s Sam Howell threw for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Notre Dame surrendered one field goal after the first quarter.

