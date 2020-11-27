Woman arrested in northwest Charlotte’s second deadly shooting within hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man in Charlotte Friday morning.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 38-year-old Rsheene White in the death of 42-year-old David Sanders.
Police say Sanders was fatally shot early Friday in northwest Charlotte, prompting police to investigate a homicide.
It was the second homicide within a mile of each other in less than five hours.
Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Smallwood Place where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators interviewed all people involved. After White was interviewed, she was arrested for murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.
Police said their preliminary investigation shows it was a domestic dispute and that the shooter and the victim know each other.
Police say they aren’t looking for any additional suspects involved.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
A few hours earlier, around 10 p.m. Thursday night, on South Gardner Avenue, a person was shot and killed. That incident was about a mile from Friday morning’s shooting.
