Sunshine breaks through the clouds Friday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a foggy start to this Friday, brighter conditions are on the horizon as highs top on in the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.
With the exception of a stray shower or two, Saturday should be dry with clouds decreasing as the day progresses.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, still several degrees above average for this time. By contrast, Saturday will feature sunshine during the first part of the day before clouds move in advance of rain late Sunday evening.
A First Alert is in effect for Sunday evening into Monday morning as a quick-moving system passes over the Carolinas overnight bringing up 1 inch of rainfall over a very short period. As a result of the storm’s robust moisture supply and fast movement through the area, isolated flooding will be likely in neighborhoods especially across the Foothills.
Cold, Candian air will rush in behind the frontal passage producing winds near 30 mph by Monday morning.
The entrance of the season’s coldest air to date will also create the opportunity for snow showers Monday evening into Tuesday morning in the Mountains - mainly in locations above 3,500 feet.
While neighborhoods in the Foothills and Piedmont won’t get any winter weather, you will have to endure winter-like temperatures as highs will plummet from the 60s Monday to the 40s Tuesday afternoon. However, the bitter-cold will be most noticeable early Wednesday morning when temperatures start out in the 20s.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
