South Carolina teenage student athlete needs a kidney

CENTRAL, S.C. (WYFF) - Jasy Donald is praying for a kidney donor.
“It’s really, like, kind of stressful,” she told WYFF4′s Renee Wunderlich, “Just not knowing when I’m going to find a match. I know God’s going to find me one.”
The 14-year-old was healthy until last summer, when she started getting migraine headaches and nosebleeds.
Doctors believe a virus may have scarred 90% of her kidneys.
Now this teenage student athlete suddenly finds herself on dialysis.
“She started dialysis October 31st immediately when she woke from surgery, and she’s been doing that three days a week,” said Shannon, Jasy’s mother, “It’s just heartbreaking, you know. I’d just love to take her place - because my hands are tied. I couldn’t do anything to help her. She went from two or three days before that playing volleyball with all of her heart.”
Her season ended a week before she went to the hospital.
Now the freshman from Central, South Carolina, is focused on finding a living donor, hoping to heal so that she can play again.
“Just live your life to the fullest no matter what,” Jasy said, “And you just can’t take anything for granted.”
There will be a fundraiser for Jasy at Alive Weslian Church at 136 Chastain Road in Central, SC 29630 on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be food and prizes, plus bracelets and T-shirts she helped create. The money raised will go to her medical expenses.
