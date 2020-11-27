Silver Alert issued for missing Kings Mountain man

By WBTV Web Staff | November 27, 2020 at 10:15 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 10:15 PM

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for a missing Cleveland County man who may be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Ralph Jackson Hanline was last seen on the 200 block of Bell Road in Kings Mountain.

The 76-year-old man was wearing a Marines hat, leather jacket and jeans. He stands about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hanline’s whereabouts should contact the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at 704-484-4822.

