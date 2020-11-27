Police investigate second deadly shooting within hours in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was fatally shot early Friday in northwest Charlotte, prompting police to investigate a homicide.
Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of the 2500 block of Rozzelles Ferry Road near Smallwood Place where they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are interviewing all people involved.
Police said their preliminary investigation shows it was a domestic dispute and that the shooter and the victim know each other.
No other information was provided.
Police say they aren’t looking for any additional suspects involved.
The name of the man who died has not been released.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
It was Charlotte’s second homicide in less than five hours.
A person was shot and killed Thursday night around 10 p.m., on South Gardner Avenue, about a mile from Friday morning’s shooting.
