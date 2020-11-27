More local office spaces, businesses investing in air purification systems during COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Office spaces, restaurants, schools and even homes are figuring out new ways to clean their air because of the COVID-19 pandemic. One local Charlotte business is busier than ever.
Global Plasma Solutions says the technology isn’t new but the demand for air filtration systems this year is bigger than ever this year. And many office spaces are utilizing the technology to figure out a way to bring employees back to the office in the safest way possible.
“That energy of working together is so important, or at least our folks, so giving them all the reasons, all the tools and all the protocol just made them feel better,” said Jennifer Appleby, president of Wray Ward, a local Charlotte marketing agency.
One of those tools is the GPS air purification system. Appleby says when they were building their new office space in West Charlotte, during the height of the pandemic, they knew COVID-19 precautions had to be integrated into their space.
“It is really important they feel safe and confident in this space,” said Appleby.
The Global Plasma Solution Air purification technology targets airborne particles using bi-polar ionization. Basically, it cleans the air better than other systems, according to the president and CTO.
Charles Waddell, Founder and CTO of Global Plasma Solutions
“Since March everybody’s been looking for solutions to fight the virus indoors and with us having one of the technologies to treat on of the spaces itself,” said Charles Waddell, founder and CTO of Global Plasma Solutions. “Now since the research says it’s airborne and moving from person to person indoors being able to treat it in the space, has been helping with sales in the pandemic.”
More than 100 businesses in Charlotte have the system installed already and Waddell says the number is growing.
“People want to make their employees feel better coming back to work. And they want to know something like this has been proactively installed instead of just wearing a face mask or washing your hands properly,” said Waddell.
Wray Ward employees aren’t back fully. They’re still doing staggering schedules, along with temperature checks and masks. But Jennifer Appleby says it’s a step in the right direction.
”They wanted to be around people, so it was just an added layer to that made them feel good and safe,” said Appleby.
The units cost about 60 cents per square foot and about $600 to $1000 dollars for a home unit. But many businesses say the cost is worth it for peace of mind.
“I think when they heard about the air purification system it was just a confidence booster about coming back in,” said Appleby.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.