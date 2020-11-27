How To Makes Waffles With Thanksgiving Leftovers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Do you love to eat leftovers the day after Thanksgiving?
Maybe you didn’t have to make as much food this year, but you likely still have some food sitting in your fridge. Instead of eating the same dinner for the next few days, why not turn those leftovers into something new? Shonali Thomas joined us on QC Life to show us how to make waffles with Thanksgiving leftovers.
THANKSGIVING STUFFING
Serves 6-8
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup Pancetta (or bacon), diced (optional)
- 4 stalks Celery, sliced
- 1 yellow onion, chopped
- 3 cloves Garlic, chopped
- 1/3 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
- 1 Tbsp. Fresh thyme, chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Olive oil
- 1-2 tsp SplenDishes House Spice Blend (or salt/pepper)
- Pinch Crushed red pepper
- 1 cup Dry white wine
- 1-2 cups Chicken stock
- 4 lg Croissants, torn into small pieces
- 1 loaf French bread, torn into small pieces
Directions:
- Heat large sauté pan on medium-high heat, add pancetta and sauté for 2-3 minutes, then add olive oil, onions, celery, and garlic. Sauté until tender, about 3-4 minutes, then add parsley, thyme, SplenDishes House Spice Blend, and crushed red pepper.
- Stir in white wine, scraping bits from bottom of pan. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Place torn croissant and bread pieces, in a greased 9″x13″ baking dish, fold in pancetta/onion mixture, then fold in chicken stock, starting with 1 cup at a time, then continue to add more stock, until croissant mixture is just slightly wet. You want all the bread pieces to be soaked through, but not too soggy.
- Taste mixture and season with additional salt, if needed.
- Bake in 375 degrees (f) oven for about 35-45 minutes, until top, is golden and crusty.
This is an easy make-ahead dish! Prepare stuffing, up to the baking part), the day before your event, store in a sealed container (I use a large zip lock), then pull out 2 hours before serving time. Place in greased baking dish and keep covered on the counter until ready to bake. Give yourself 45 minutes bake-time before you serve!
WAFFLES
- To make waffles, spray waffle pan with cooking spray, then place about 1 cup of stuffing in the center and slightly spread out. Sprinkle with brown sugar, then close top and press down to flatten stuffing.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and slightly crispy over all edges.
- Use a fork and spatula to remove waffle from pan and let cool.
CRANBERRY SYRUP
- Add cranberry jelly to a saucepan and stir ¼ cup hot water and 2 tablespoons of brown sugar. Heat on low and whisk until smooth.
Recipe Courtesy Shonali Thomas, Owner of SplenDishes Kitchen
