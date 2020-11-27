15 families displaced from large south Charlotte apartment fire

15 families displaced from large south Charlotte apartment fire
15 families displaced from large south Charlotte apartment fire (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | November 27, 2020 at 5:55 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 5:55 AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fifteen families were displaced after a fire engulfed a south Charlotte apartment complex early Friday morning

Firefighters say 20 adults, eight children and several pets were displaced from their home in the 1100 block of Falls Creek Lane off Scaleybark Road.

Firefighters and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police helped residents evacuate.

There were no reports of injuries.

15 families displaced from large south Charlotte apartment fire
15 families displaced from large south Charlotte apartment fire (Source: WBTV)

Investigators have not said what started the fire.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.