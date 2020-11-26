Two dead after car ‘hydroplanes’ off highway, crashes into tree in Gaston County, troopers say

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people died in a single-car crash on Thanksgiving Day in Gaston County, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 321 near Hardin Road.
Troopers said the car hydroplaned off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Troopers told WBTV that it was raining at the time of the crash and that the condition of the car’s back tires may have contributed to the hydroplaning.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information was provided.
The names of the two who died have not been released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.