Thousands line up to bid farewell to soccer legend Maradona in Argentina

Open visitation started at 6:15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT) after a few hours of privacy for family and close friends.The first to bid farewell were his daughters and close family members. His ex-wife Claudia Villafañe came with Maradona’s daughters Dalma and Gianinna. Later came Verónica Ojeda, also his ex-wife, with their son Dieguito Fernando.