Pleasant for Friday, with a First Alert for widespread rain early next week

In addition to the rain, gusty winds will develop for Sunday night into Monday, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains, along with 30+ mph wind gusts likely in the piedmont. Much colder, Canadian air will move into the region through the day Monday, with snow showers expected to develop late Monday through early Tuesday for the NC mountains. The highest snowfall is expected along the NC/TN state line, with over 3″ of snowfall possible in the higher elevations by Tuesday morning.