Pleasant for Friday, with a First Alert for widespread rain early next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight, with patchy dense fog developing. Overnight will be chilly, with upper 40s in the piedmont, and upper 30s in the mountains.
Black Friday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with high temperatures around 70 degrees in the Piedmont, and around 60 degrees in the mountains. Clouds may increase late Friday into early Saturday, yet dry weather is expected for the start of the weekend.
Saturday is expected to be partly cloudy, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s in the piedmont, to lower 50s in the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for late Sunday into early Monday, as widespread rain chances return, along with MUCH cooler temperatures for early next week.
Most of the daylight hours of Sunday is expected to stay dry, with increasing clouds through the day, and afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees in the piedmont, and around 50 degrees in the mountains. Rain is expected to increase in coverage from Sunday evening into Sunday night, and continue into Monday morning. Rain may be heavy at times, with total rainfall around 0.50″ to 1.50″+.
In addition to the rain, gusty winds will develop for Sunday night into Monday, with wind gusts over 40 mph possible in the mountains, along with 30+ mph wind gusts likely in the piedmont. Much colder, Canadian air will move into the region through the day Monday, with snow showers expected to develop late Monday through early Tuesday for the NC mountains. The highest snowfall is expected along the NC/TN state line, with over 3″ of snowfall possible in the higher elevations by Tuesday morning.
High temperatures on Monday will range from the upper 50s in the piedmont, to mid-40s in the NC mountains. Monday night will be much colder, with low temperatures ranging from around 30 degrees in the piedmont, to the lower 20s in the NC mountains.
More sunshine and chilly temperatures develop for the piedmont on Tuesday, with high temperatures in the upper 40s. The NC mountains may have lingering snow showers on Tuesday, with high temperatures not expected to get above freezing.
Cold mornings and chilly afternoons continue for Wednesday through Friday of next week, with a slight chance for a few rain showers and some mountain snow flurries on Thursday. For the piedmont, morning low temperatures will be below freezing, with highs in the 50s. The NC mountains will have morning lows in the 20s, with afternoon highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Enjoy your Friday and weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.