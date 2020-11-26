Pandemic kept some stores from opening on Thanksgiving Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Shoppers who hoped to get a jump on Black Friday on Thanksgiving night are finding some stores aren’t opening their doors.
Major retailers nationwide like Target, Best Buy, and Walmart decided to stay closed on Thanksgiving Day because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other stores on the list include Kohls, Macy’s, Home Depot, Lowes, Sam’s Club and Costco.
CNN is reporting that this is the first time in more than 30 years that Walmart is closed on Thanksgiving.
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon says he knows it’s been a trying year and he wants their associates to enjoy the holiday with their loved ones.
But after the one day off, those stores will open Friday morning for Black Friday shoppers.
Stores that did open on Thanksgiving included CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Whole Foods.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.