One dead, another escapes fire at Watauga County home

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A person died in a fire Thursday morning in Watauga County.
Emergency responders say two people were in a home on Beaver Dam Road in the town of Vilas when the home caught fire. One person was able to escape, while another person was found dead inside the home.
Officials say the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
No other information was provided.
