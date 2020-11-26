Nurses and doctors care for COVID-19 patients on Thanksgiving, urge community to continue to take virus seriously

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people work on Thanksgiving every single year. Firefighters, police officers and of course health care workers. And this year, hospitals are in the spotlight more than ever.
North Carolina is continuing to see a record-breaking number of new positive cases and hospitalizations.
Health care workers are reminding the community to continue to take the virus seriously, especially as more holidays and family gatherings are being planned.
“I think like a lot of people we didn’t think it would still be this relevant this late in the year,” said Jasmine Adams, an ICU nurse at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical.
Jasmine Adams is an ICU nurse. She’s been on the COVID floor since the beginning.
“It definitely rough, the hardest thing is we have patients that we’re holding off putting them on a ventilator. And then they get to the point where we absolutely have to do it. And it’s hard to hear them call their families and say goodbye to their families because we don’t know if they will ever come off that machine or how it will go,” Adams said.
She says that feeling’s amplified over the holidays and as numbers climb, she has concerns.
“Of course I don’t want to see a surge I hope we can prevent that but if it happens, we’re prepared to deal with it,” she said.
Jasmine, like other health professionals, are urging people to avoid gatherings, saying this virus is far from over.
Dr. Jennifer Womack, from Tyron Medical Partners, shares the same sentiments.
“It’s just not safe. I don’t think any of us would be able to forgive ourselves if we inadvertently bring COVID to a family gathering and God forbid somebody gets sick and ends up in the hospital,” said Dr. Womack. “It’s just not worth it, it’s just not worth it.”
Dr. Womack works at Tryon Medical Partners where they’ve tested more than 25,000 patients since March.
“You can’t assume that is just the sniffles or a cold. Everything is COVID until it’s proven otherwise,” she said.
But they say just because you got a test before seeing your family, doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. They say this is the question you should be asking yourself before ignoring the COVID guidelines.
“When you’re dealing with something as unpredictable as COVID-19 you have to question if the risk is worth it,” said Adams.
