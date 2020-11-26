Michael Jordan donates $2 million from “The Last Dance” proceeds to help hungry ahead of Thanksgiving

Jordan has been active in donating in causes dear to him this year. Prior to the airing of The Last Dance, he said he would donate proceeds of the 10-part series to Friends of the Children, a national nonprofit that provides vulnerable children with professional mentors. in June, Jordan and the Jordan Brand announced a $100 million donation over the next decade to help the ongoing fight against racial injustice in wake of the police killing of George Floyd. He also opened a second health clinic in Charlotte to help people without healthcare in October.