Local woman gets surprise visit on Thanksgiving, from man who’s now living with her late son’s heart

“To me, I couldn’t just lay him to rest. To me, I had to continue doing what he (David) was doing all along, which was giving. And to give an organ and to give a life, and to sustain life to others, that means a lot. It hurts that my son is not here, and I grieve for my son. But I am blessed that I could not have chosen anyone better than Edward and all of the other recipients. This is like made me whole,” said Neal.