Humane Society dogs receive Thanksgiving treat in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The dogs who reside at Charlotte’s Humane Society received a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, courtesy of a donation from a local charity.
Zone 6 NC provided a chicken and rice lunch for the dogs. The charity’s founder, former Humane Society employee Bruce Wilhoit, set up the delivery.
“We are very excited to be able to do this for the animals for Thanksgiving,” he said.
As part of its mission, Zone 6 helps local homeless companion animals by sending food to local shelters, making people aware of spay/neuter programs and spending time with animals, according to a press release.
