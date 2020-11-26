First Alert: Sunny skies, highs in 70s proceed damp start to Thanksgiving Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The passage of a weakening cold front through the Carolinas led to scattered showers overnight into the first few hours of your Thanksgiving Day.
After a rather warm start in the 50s and 60s this morning, highs will soar will above-average into the lower 70s this afternoon.
Not only will warmer temperatures takeover, clouds will also depart paving the way for sunny skies as we bring the holiday to a close.
With the exception of some patchy fog tomorrow morning, Friday will be calm, dry, and unseasonable warmer. Overnight temperatures will visit the upper 40s and lower 50s before a bounce back to the upper 60s and lower 70s under mostly sunny skies.
A few more clouds will stream in Saturday, but overall, anticipate fairly comfortable and quiet conditions with highs reaching into the mid-60s.
Cloud coverage will increase Sunday as a more vigorous system closes in on the Carolinas early next week.
While a few showers will move into the area Sunday evening, heavier downpours will arrive in the WBTV viewing area Monday - therefore a First Alert is in effect for the first two days of the week.
The greatest threat is heavy rainfall as models are calling for 1.5 to 2 inches of rainfall Sunday into Monday.
There’s additionally a slight chance for a few thunderstorms with gusty winds becoming more robust by midday Monday.
The heaviest bands of rain should lift north late Monday ahead of the strongest blast of cold air of this season.
The entrance of cold air will allow any lingering wraparound moisture in the mountains to transition from rain to snow Monday night into Tuesday.
Highs will fall from the low 60s Sunday and Monday to the 40s by Tuesday, with lows starting out in the 20s going into Wednesday morning.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.