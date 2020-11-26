Deputies investigate after two shot, one killed, in Chester County

Deputies investigate after two shot, one killed, in Chester County
By WBTV Web Staff | November 26, 2020 at 10:48 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 10:49 AM

RICHBURG, S.C. (WBTV) - A female was shot and killed Wednesday evening in Chester County, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

A male and a female were found with a gunshot wound around 10:30 p.m. on Kati Lane in Richburg.

Deputies say the female was dead and the male was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say they don’t believe the incident poses a threat to the community.

Officers are still investigating.

No more information was provided.

Check back to WBTV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.