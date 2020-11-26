Charlotte native, award-winning artist Anthony Hamilton donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Anthony Hamilton was born and raised in Charlotte. That’s where his rise to stardom began.
The award-winning singer, songwriter and record producer continues to give back to his hometown.
Hamilton, who has been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards, and won his first in 2009, helped provide 1,000 meals to Charlotte families in need on Thanksgiving Day.
Hamilton was at the Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
On Thursday, Black Love Charlotte partnered with Hamilton’s T.A.S.T.E., The Steve and Marjorie Foundation, Coca Cola and Inlivian (former the Charlotte Housing Authority) to donate meals to local people who mostly live in hotels, motels and designated senior living homes of Inlivian.
According to organizers, with the COVID-19 restrictions requiring less people to congregate in locations, it was decided the residents of these locations would suffer the most.
Organizers and volunteers cooked 60 turkeys, smoked, along with all the Thanksgiving sides to include green beans, macaroni & cheese, yams, rice with gravy and dinner rolls.
In addition, local desserts and drinks were served with each meal.
“Many organizations have begun to cancel their yearly Thanksgiving dinners with a few only providing drive up/carry away meals,” a statement read. “Last week there was a fire at a motel, which displaced the families living there. We have identified families in their new location as several most their belongings.”
Each meal was prepped beginning at 10 a.m. at the PAL/Greenville Center located at 1330 Spring Street by members of the sponsoring agencies and selected community volunteers.
Organizers said all PPE precautions were taken to ensure safety in the midst of a pandemic.
