Wake Forest tops Delaware State 111-51 in Forbes’ first game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tariq Ingraham and Jalen Johnson combined for 35 points in their Wake Forest debuts, helping Steve Forbes win his first college basketball game with the Demon Deacons, 111-51 over Delaware State.
Ingraham, a redshirt freshman who tore an ACL on the eve on last season’s opener when Danny Manning was the coach, scored 19 points.
Johnson, a graduate transfer from Tennessee, added a career-high 16 with four 3-pointers and a team-high seven rebounds. Johnson originally committed to East Tennessee State before Wake Forest hired Forbes away from the Buccaneers.
Pinky Wiley scored 11 points for Delaware State.
