Two reinfected with COVID-19 in Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been reinfected with COVID-19 in Stanly County, according to health officials.
The Stanly County Health Department reported on Wednesday two confirmed cases of reinfection.
Since March, 2,942 Stanly County residents tested positive for the virus.
According to the Stanly County Health Department, reinfection means that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 again at least 12 weeks after their first infection.
There have been 2,662 people who have recovered and the health department is actively monitoring 200 positive cases.
Health officials say 80 Stanly County residents have died from complications with the virus.
