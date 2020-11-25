Town of Spencer to receive $750,000 CDBG grant for home repairs

In the closing weeks of Interim Town Manager Dave Treme’s 18 months with Spencer, the notification marked a key milestone in achieving priorities of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen’s strategic plan, established earlier this year. Treme has a long history of seeking partnerships to achieve results. Upon finding out that Spencer had either never or not recently pursued federal CDBG funding, Treme assembled a group to plan how the community could administer and benefit from such an investment.