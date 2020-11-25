Thanksgiving starts rainy then turns sunny, warm

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clouds will cover the skies across the Carolinas for the remainder of the day as highs edge into the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Meanwhile, a First Alert continues for late today into early Thursday with a few spotty showers forecast to accompany our next front coming in from the west.
Guidance suggests the front will push just east of the WBTV viewing area early on Thanksgiving, taking a lot of the clouds and spotty showers with it, allowing for more sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures in the lower 70s!
Mainly dry and mild weather is for forecast Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding in the lower 70s Friday before backing off just a tad to the middle 60s on Saturday.
With the midweek front stalled just to our east, long-range model data suggests a wave of low pressure will ride up along the front bringing the return of rain as we close out the holiday weekend.
At this point, it appears the best chance for rain would come late Sunday, lingering into Monday and the rain looks to be heavy. On the back end of the rain, colder air will sweep, perhaps changing the rain to snow in the mountains on Monday.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey & Al Conklin
