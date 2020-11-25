Supply man given $1 million bond on child porn charges

SUPPLY, NC (WECT) – A Supply man is being held in the Brunswick County jail under a $1 million bond following his arrest on child pornography-related charges.
Jeffery Allen White, 48, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with 10 counts each of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to arrest warrants, White possessed “visual representations” of children — some as young as 12-18 months old — engaged in sex acts.
The alleged offenses took place between 2002 and Oct. 17, 2020, warrants state.
