Some South End bars busy Wednesday before Thanksgiving, customers adjust to stricter mask mandate

“Gatherings of any size are proving to be a significant mode of transmission for COVID-19, especially those where there is little masking and social distancing. As our metrics continue to trend up and we move into a holiday season that normally involves many parties and much shopping, we strongly recommend that people consider limiting their exposure to others by avoiding gatherings, crowded stores, crowded restaurants and crowded bars. Everyone should wear their mask when they are not at home. Be safe this holiday season and consider keeping others safe as well.”